LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa County has announced a new road feature coming to the county, with construction slated to begin in the new year.

According to the county, the Virginia Department of Transportation will begin a road project to replace the intersection of New Bridge Road and Zachary Taylor Highway with a single-lane roundabout starting on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

(Photo: Louisa County)

The project will require periodic lane closures and is expected to be complete by Dec. 5, 2024, according to officials.

The public will be notified of traffic impacts and changes through the county’s social media and 511virginia.org.