LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County firefighter is in the hospital after being thrown from a fire engine which crashed while responding to a call.

Virginia State Police said two firefighters were on their way to a building fire when the fire engine they were in ran off the road and hit a tree in the area of 2363 Peach Grove Road.

Louisa County officials said the firefighters were using a Mineral Volunteer Fire Department engine, but confirmed they were Louisa County employees.

One of the firefighters, a 20-year-old woman, was thrown from the fire truck. She was flown to the University of Virginia hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the fire truck, a 39-year-old man, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

The Louisa County Board of Supervisors shared a statement 8News responding to the incident:

“We, the Louisa County Board of Supervisors and staff, continue to keep the involved personnel and their families in our thoughts and prayers. We deeply appreciate our first responders – their bravery and commitment to the needs of the community is an example to us all. Louisa County residents and our neighboring localities have shown tremendous support and this outpouring is impactful as our team member is in stable condition and continues to recover.” Louisa County Board of Supervisors

On Monday, Louisa County Fire & Emergency Services said one of the firefighters remains hospitalized in stable condition. The other firefighter was released from the hospital and is expected to be okay.

State Police said both firefighters were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, which is still under investigation.