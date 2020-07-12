Police: 51-year-old man drowns in Lake Anna

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a 51-year-old male was said to have drowned in Lake Anna on Sunday afternoon, according to Louisa County Sheriff’s Office.

Preliminary information by witnesses said they had lost sight of the male after he had been swimming around the islands off of Duerson Point.

Police are not releasing the identification of the victim until after the next of kin are notified of the death.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated once further information is obtained.

