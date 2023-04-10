LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police say alcohol was a contributing factor in a head-on collision in Louisa County that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman.

According to Virginia State Police, the crash took place around 8:15 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at the intersection of Cross Country Road and J and R Drive in the Gum Spring area.

It was determined by police that 62-year-old Elise Laverne Mills was driving a 2006 Chrysler Crossfire heading south on Cross Country Road when she drove her car across the double yellow line into oncoming traffic and hit a 2006 Dodge Caravan head-on.

The driver of a Dodge suffered minor injuries, police said he was wearing a seatbelt. Mills was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said she was not wearing a seatbelt, and say alcohol was a contributing factor in the crash.

This crash is still under investigation.