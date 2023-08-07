LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly weekend crash in Louisa County in which a man was killed and a woman was taken to the hospital.

State Police said troopers responded to the crash on Shannon Hill Road in the area of Mount Airy Road at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.

Police said Jermaine Thomas Scott, 43, of Louisa County, was driving a 2004 Mazda 6 northbound on Shannon Hill Road when the car ran off the road and Scott overcorrected, causing the car to cross into the double solid line and crash head-on into a 2012 Nissan Altima headed in the opposite direction.

Pamela Lee Thompson, 49, of Kents Store, was driving the Altima southbound at the time of the crash. Police said she was wearing a seatbelt, and taken to UVA University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the crash.

State Police said the driver of the Mazda, Scott, was not wearing a seatbelt and was killed in the crash.