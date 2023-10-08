LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s hep to find a possible suspect in connection with thefts from multiple parked vehicles at a marina.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pleasants Landing Marina, located in the 300 block of Pleasant Landing Road for a past larceny from a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said several reports were taken for thefts of wallets and other items from the vehicles of some of the participants of a triathlon that was taking place at the marina.

An unknown male entered several vehicles and stole multiple wallets. Credit cards from the stolen wallets were then used in a store in the Fredericksburg area for purchases totaling over $2,500, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the possible suspect walking while carrying what appears to be some of the stolen items.

  • Louisa County Sheriff’s Office looking for possible suspect in multiple thefts from vehicles (Photo: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)
Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.