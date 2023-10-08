LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s hep to find a possible suspect in connection with thefts from multiple parked vehicles at a marina.

On Saturday, Oct. 7, deputies with the Sheriff’s Office responded to the Pleasants Landing Marina, located in the 300 block of Pleasant Landing Road for a past larceny from a vehicle.

The Sheriff’s Office said several reports were taken for thefts of wallets and other items from the vehicles of some of the participants of a triathlon that was taking place at the marina.

An unknown male entered several vehicles and stole multiple wallets. Credit cards from the stolen wallets were then used in a store in the Fredericksburg area for purchases totaling over $2,500, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Surveillance cameras captured images of the possible suspect walking while carrying what appears to be some of the stolen items.

Louisa County Sheriff’s Office looking for possible suspect in multiple thefts from vehicles (Photo: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about this incident or who may be able to identify the suspect is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234.