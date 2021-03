LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing man, last seen on Monday.

Daniel Robby Pate, 40, was last seen on Diggstown Road. The sheriff’s office describes Pate as a white male with blonde hair and blue eyes. He is about 5-feet 10-inches tall and weighs around 185 pounds.

If you see Pate or know where he is call the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at (540)967-1234, or anonymously at (800)346-1466.