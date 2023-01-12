LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is looking for answers after a litter of six puppies was found abandoned without their mother off Three Notch Road in the county Wednesday.

The Sheriff’s Office said the puppies are estimated to be around six or seven weeks old. A good Samaritan reported they found the litter in the 5600 block of Three Notched Road on Wednesday, Jan. 11.

“These puppies very well may have perished in the cold wet weather we have coming this evening and we are very grateful to our Samaritan for keeping them sheltered and warm until Deputy Bouchard could arrive,” the Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies’ owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.

Police want to remind Virginians that abandoning an animal is illegal in the Commonwealth. If you or anyone you know has trouble caring for their pets, you’re asked to call your local animal shelter for available resources.