LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — There will be no in-person school instruction or SOL testing in Louisa County on Wednesday after a severe thunderstorm wiped out power for many homes in the area.

Louisa County Public Schools announced the cancellation on Twitter on Tuesday night.

Any SOL testing scheduled for tomorrow will be postponed. The school district plans to release a new testing schedule soon.

All face-to-face learning is cancelled.