LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating the death of a Louisa County woman who was discovered dead at a Mineral residence on Sunday, July 31.

State Police said officers responded to the 300 block of W. 8th Street in the Town of Mineral for a report of shots fired just before 8 p.m. Sunday. An investigation led officers to find the body of 38-year-old Sara J. Stanley in an outbuilding on the property.

At this stage, the death is being investigated, with the assistance of the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, as a homicide, according to state police. Virginia State Police said it is following up on several leads in connection to Stanley’s death.

Stanley’s remains have been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for autopsy and examination.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Virginia State Police by dialing #77 on a cell phone or calling 804-609-5656 or by email at questions@vsp.virginia.gov.