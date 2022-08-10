LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials are advising the public to stay out of the water throughout several sections of Lake Anna due to an expansion of harmful algae bloom.

Louisa said that water sample results from August 2 confirmed the existence of unsafe levels of harmful algae, called cyanobacteria, at eight locations in the North Anna, Pamunkey Branches, and Lake Anna State Park.

Photo from previous 8News coverage of harmful algae presence in Lake Anna.

“All portions of Pamunkey Branch, North Anna Branch, Lake Anna State Park Beach, as well as the Main Branch of Lake Anna from the “Splits” to the confluence of Pigeon Run above Route 208 in Orange, Louisa and Spotsylvania counties, are experiencing a harmful algae bloom (HAB),” Louisa County said in the release.

According to the release, “people and pets are advised to avoid swimming, windsurfing and stand-up paddle-boarding, as well as other activities that pose a risk of ingesting water.”

Find a full list of areas included in the swimming advisories here.

“Avoid contact with any area of the lake where water is green or an advisory sign is posted, WHEN IN DOUBT, STAY OUT!” the release stated.

Follow-up monitoring of the lake is planned for the first week of September.