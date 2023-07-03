LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A kitten was rescued from a couple’s engine compartment in Louisa County on Thursday, June 29, after traveling all the way from Pennsylvania.

A Pennsylvania couple had been traveling through Louisa County when they realized they could hear meowing within their vehicle.

Chief Alyssa Ellison of Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control responded to the call, arriving at Gum Springs Pit Stop to investigate the noise. Ellison would soon find a tiny brown tabby cat from the engine compartment.

Chief Alyssa Ellison of Louisa County Sheriff Office’s Animal Control holds the cat she rescued from an engine compartment, affectionately named “Ms. Penny from Pennsylvania.” (Photo: Louisa County Sheriff’s Office)

The local Mathews Towing and Recovery stepped in to help free the cat, affectionately named “Ms. Penny from Pennsylvania,” from the vehicle, according to a statement from the Sheriff’s Office.

Penny was unhurt despite her long, difficult journey to Virginia.

According to the statement, Penny managed to grab the final cat space at the Louisa County Animal Shelter Sunday. She and many other animals are up for adoption.

“Fostering saves two lives, the one you foster and the one you make space for so they can be safe at the shelter,” said the office in its statement. “Remember, each animal has a unique story and while they may not all arrive in the same fashion as Ms. Penny, or with as cool of a story, they are equally as deserving of a safe spot to land.”