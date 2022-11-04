LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred on Interstate 64 in Louisa County in the early morning hours on Thursday, Nov. 3.

Police responded to the single-vehicle crash, located on I-64 around the 137-mile marker, at 1:10 a.m. A police investigation revealed that a 2008 Dodge Ram 2500 ran off the road to the left and hit a tree.

The driver of the truck, 51-year-old Anthony Lee Heim, of Charlottesville, was not wearing a seatbelt and died at the scene, according to police. The truck’s passenger, 48-year-old Georgia Joyce Flowers, of Charlottesville, was taken to UVA Medical Center with serious injuries.

Police said the crash remains under investigation.