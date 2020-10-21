Louisa deputies warn of pets left in cold weather after cockatiel found abandoned

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As the weather gets colder, Louisa County Sheriff’s Office Animal Control Division is echoing the call for people not to leave their pets outdoors in unsafe temperatures.

Something they feel like they shouldn’t have to remind people about.

And it all started when an officer got a call from some residents about a bird being left in a cage on the side of the road.

“We had a report of a bird left behind in a bird cage with a sign that said ‘free,'” Deputy Wesley Bouchard said.

He drove his truck to Chopping Road in Louisa County where he saw the animal for himself.

A cockatiel left abandoned in its cage.

WATCH: Deputy Bouchard tells the story of the abandoned cockatiel

Originating in Australia, Bouchard says that cockatiels are used to living in varied temperatures in the wild. But pet cockatiels rely on the creature comforts of climate control and shouldn’t be left outside in cold weather.

If they are left outside for too long, their bodies can reach unsafe temperatures and face the risk of death.

“The problem here is that nobody is gonna look for that bird on the side of the road,” Deputy Bouchard said. “If that bird hadn’t have been found by these people, then it very well could’ve died. And that’s a problem. It’s gonna go up for adoption, it’s gonna have a nice loving family that’s not gonna leave it on the side of the road.”

The Cockatiel is currently being cared for by the volunteers at the Louisa County Animal Shelter, which Deputy Bouchard says is the proper place to bring unwanted animals.

Anyone with information on who the owner of the bird was is asked to contact Deputy Bouchard at 540-967-1234.







