LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Louisa County man could be facing more than 80 years in prison after he was convicted of nine counts of possession of child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

According to the Office of The Commonwealth’s Attorney in Louisa County, in May of 2022, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office received a “Cyber Tip” which contained a username and email address used to access CSAM online in Louisa.

Louisa detectives identified the suspect as 31-year-old Kevin Wayne Morris and, on Jan. 18, 2023, searched his home. Inside, they found electronic devices and digital storage devices which contained multiple videos and images of CSAM, including some which depicted infants being sexually assaulted.

After arresting him, detectives interviewed Morris, who admitted to viewing the CSAM. Morris is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 21, 2023, and is facing up to 85 years in prison.

“We are thankful to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office for their hard work and dedication to bringing this case to a successful resolution,” said Louisa Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Morgane Harper. “We hope that Morris’ convicting sends a message that this type of behavior will not be tolerated in Louisa County.”