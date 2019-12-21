Louisa residents concerned over planned removal of popular fishing bridge

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A popular fishing platform in Louisa County is being removed due to safety reasons and some residents are upset about the plan.

“Fishing here is convenient and also therapeutic,” Charles Ross said as he stood among his friends on Friday. “Friendships are made right here, in this spot.”

The popular Dike III fishing spot, off of Moody Town Road in Louisa County, will be undergoing change soon.

The Department of Inland Game & Fisheries will be removing the platform along the bridge where people usually fish, saying the bridge is deteriorating and could pose a safety hazard. The department also says they do not have the money to fix the issue.

“Repair it for us,” Ross’ friend Roy Proffitt, who contacted 8News on Thursday about the platform, said. “So we can still have a place to enjoy what’s left in our lives.”

This is the same platform a six-year-old died on in 2013. The department believes they have to be proactive before another incident happens but residents believe there could be another way.

“Just show us what we can do,” Ross told 8News. “If it comes down to an annual fee or something like that, to help us go get the money. We will be more than glad to figure something out.”

The platform will be closing by the first few weeks of January, but residents can still fish in the area. After that, residents will have to start fishing along the shoreline.

