LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa residents are demanding action after a teen was killed and four others were injured in a fiery crash.

Virginia State Police said five teens were in a car driving along Bibb Store Road Friday night. The driver went up on a hill, overcorrected and then hit two trees. The car caught fire and one of the teens died at the scene. State police said speed was a factor in the crash.

Louisa County High School held a vigil over the weekend to honor the life of Chase Luck, 17, the teen who died in the crash.

People living in Louisa County said Bibb Store Road is known for its dangerous conditions and bad driving behaviors. The community started a petition, which now has nearly 3,000 signatures, to demand changes to the road. They want the Virginia Department of Transportation to potentially lower the speed limit and to put up traffic signs.

Matt Payne, a long-time Louisa resident, said this incident was a tragedy.

“This just happened to go bad, and it went really bad,” he said. “I do think that the public needs to be warned of the actual danger of the oncoming hill. I don’t know maybe even cutting the hill out, but that’s a little drastic. But, you know, definitely something that’ll warn people of the danger.”

Payne is also Luck’s former little league baseball coach, and knows the families of the other teens involved in the crash.

“He actually worked for me this past summer. Really good kid, which they all are,” he said.

One of the teens in the crash was med-flighted from the scene with serious injuries, and the other teens went to the hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

“Thank goodness someone wasn’t coming the other way because, like I said, you just can’t see. You can’t even see it coming. If you never traveled the road, before you don’t even know it’s there,” Payne said.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said every time a fatal crash occurs, they conduct a safety study to see if improvements to the road should be made. A safety study for Bibb Store Road is now underway.