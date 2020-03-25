Louisa Sheriff’s Office helping those at high risk from the coronavirus with prescription pickup, delivery

LOUISA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Louisa County Sheriff’s Office is offering to pick up and deliver prescription medications to those who may be at higher risk of contracting coronavirus, which is anybody over the age of 65 and who may have an underlying health condition.

Although big-name pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS offer at-home delivery for prescriptions, the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office wants to reduce the urge to pickup medications in-person as soon as they’re available.

“We’re looking to assist them and trying to get their payments done—and actually their online refills at those individual stores—to be done online so they can pre-pay for their prescriptions, and actually allow us to be able to pick them up,” Detective Chuck Love said.

First, call your pharmacy and refill your prescription. Pay for it over the phone, then tell your pharmacist that a sheriff’s deputy will pick it up.

“Then they were to contact us at the sheriff’s office and let us know where at the store, what store in the County it’s going to to be available. Give us their name, their date of birth and your address so that we can set up of the ability to deliver to them,” Love said.

The sheriff’s office will take prescription pickup requests at (540) 967-1234 between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Love said the offer from the sheriff’s office will continue for the foreseeable future.

“The CDC says we’re talking months here, not weeks,” Love said. “So we looked at this to be a long-term solution.”

LATEST HEADLINES: