RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Louisa and Spotsylvania County Public Schools will operate on a 2-hour delay this morning.

Louisa County Public Schools’ delayed opening is for both Blended and Virtual Academy students. Employees will use Code 4.

Spotsylvania County Public Schools says 12-month employees should “report to work as safety permits.”

Due to widespread black ice on roads throughout many parts of the county this morning, LCPS will operate on a 2-hour delay for Tuesday, February 23 for both Blended and Virtual Academy students. Employees, please use Code 4.



THANK YOU for your support, #TeamLCPS! pic.twitter.com/g7NuL7YD0I — LC Public Schools (@LCPSchools) February 23, 2021