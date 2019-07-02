Loved ones, community mourn loss of longtime firefighter

James "Buck" Henley passed away last week at the age of 78

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Community members, loved ones and firefighters in Goochland and Hanover are mourning the loss of one of their own, James “Buck” Henley, who passed away last week at the age of 78. The funeral for Henley was held Tuesday morning in Glen Allen.

Henley was a volunteer firefighter in Hanover County for nearly 45 years at Rockville Station 9. “As his family noted, Buck was known as the ‘Rock’ in Rockville,” a Facebook post from the Hanover County Fire-EMS Department said.

Henley served with the Goochland Fire Department for 21 years.