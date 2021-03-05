Loved ones of At’Taysiyah Dye call for justice during prayer vigil

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Loved ones of 23-year-old At’Taysiyah Dye, a Henrico woman who was found dead last week after vanishing for over a month, came together Friday in an emotional prayer vigil.

“The best way I can explain this to anybody, you may as well took my legs, my arms, my heart out my chest, my spine. She was my everything. I can’t get another one of her. There’s only one Taysiyah,” said Cecilia Dye, At’Taysiyah’s mother.

Dozens of friends and family gathered at Jefferson Park to pray, share stories about Dye and release balloons into the sky.

“I wouldn’t wish this on no one,” her mother said, fighting back tears.

The 23-year-old was found dead in her car in Richmond last week after vanishing for more than a month.

Dye said there were no visible signs of trauma to At’Taysiyah, but she knows nothing else. She was told it will take at least one month for a report from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

At’Taysiyah was last seen at her Henrico home, where she lives with her mother. She left the house around 7 p.m. on Jan. 19 and never came home.

What happened to At’Taysiyah still remains a mystery, but Dye suspects someone is responsible, saying her daughter would not go five weeks without answering calls and texts from those in her life.

“Even if she got to get a stranger phone, she got to run down the street, around the corner, she gonna ask somebody, ‘Call my mother.’ She gonna get a way to get in touch with me some way, somehow. So you couldn’t tell me there wasn’t nothing wrong,” said Dye.

The family believes a man seen with At’Taysiyah on surveillance video outside of a Japanese steakhouse in Midlothian the night she went missing may know something.

At the prayer vigil, Dye’s loved ones pushed out a message to young women, hoping to prevent anyone else from experiencing the heartbreak they are feeling.

“Even if you don’t wanna tell your parent, let a friend know, let a cousin know, let your neighbor know. Text somebody and just say who you’re with, where you’re going,” C. Dye said.

At’Taysiyah will be laid to rest with a princess themed service on Monday. The family said they need help from the community. Donations can be made to the Manning funeral home.

Richmond and Henrico Police are investigating.