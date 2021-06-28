Ludacris loves VDOT’s ‘Fast and Furious’ sign

RICHMOND, Va. (WAVY) — You know, Ludacris did mention the 804 in “Area Codes.”

The 3-time Grammy winning rapper was thrilled when he saw a viral tweet that showed a creative VDOT sign paying homage just north of Richmond on I-95.

“Virginia I Love You Back! Can’t Believe this is real. Should this sh** be on every highway?” he wrote on Instagram in response to the sign, which read “Driving Fast and Furious? That’s Ludacris.”

VDOT replied to Twitter user @reesetrece, who shared the photo, with “We’re trying our best.” VDOT’s known for their clever signs across the commonwealth, and they’ve got a pretty funny Twitter too.

“F9” premiered last week as “The Fast and the Furious” series marked its 20th anniversary, and Ludacris reprised his role as Tej Parker. It’s the ninth installment of the series, which is set to wrap up after two more upcoming movies.