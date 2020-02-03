Lyft driver claims carjackers may be connected to 3-year-old’s deadly shooting

'I can't believe this family has to go through this'

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Lyft driver is re-living what she calls a terrifying and traumatic experience in hopes it can bring answers to a senseless crime that left a Richmond toddler shot and killed in Hillside Court over the weekend.

Nicole Blanton claims she was carjacked at gunpoint Friday night by two men who were possibly involved in the deadly shooting of 3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr. Blanton said police notified her on Saturday that her vehicle was recovered at the scene of the crime.

Investigators say Hill was struck in the leg after gunshots rang out along Southlawn Avenue at around 4 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The 3-year-old, who was playing in his front yard with friends, later died at the hospital.

“I can not imagine, having a 3-year-old … ” Blanton’s said before her voice trailed off. “He was so beautiful. I just saw his picture today.”

3-year-old Sharmar Hill, Jr.

Blanton said she was driving for Lyft at around 9:30 Friday night when she picked up two men in her White Kia Soul on Jefferson Davis Highway. She drove for roughly two minutes before the trip turned into a nightmare.

“I feel the man behind me stick a gun to the back of my head and yell at me tell me to stop the car,” Blanton recalled.

That’s when Blanton put the vehicle in park and tried to flee.

“Before I get out of the car, one of the men is subduing me and holding me in the car,” Blanton said. “The other man walks around to the other side of the car and as soon as I feel both of their hands on me, I start fighting like hell.”

Nicole Blanton

Blanton said she managed to escape and take off, not long before a couple saw her in distress and used their phone to call police.

The following day, Blanton said she got a call that made her blood run cold.

“We found the car, it was involved in the (shooting) that just happened in Hillside,” she recalled a police officer telling her. “You will hear from us later, we are going to need you to do a lineup.”

Blanton said she picked out one of the men during the lineup. As of Monday afternoon, police have not announced any arrest as they continue to investigate.

But Blanton says she’s also placing some of the blame on Lyft, claiming the company didn’t do enough.

“We called Lyft at 10 o’clock to try to get them to help and they did not help at all,” she said. “Because I did not die, Lyft would not help and then a 3-year-old was murdered.

Blanton said she is not physically hurt but does carry emotional scars from the frightening incident. Her heart aches even more for the young victim’s family.

“I can’t believe this family has to go through this,” she said. “It’s so messed up.”

Blanton said she was insulted by Lyft’s response after the company offered her a $100 company credit. Lyft later agreed to pay her an additional $250 hazard pay.

Additionally, Blanton said she thinks Lyft needs better protocols for assisting police with criminal investigations.

