MADD Virginia holds candlelight vigil for victims of drunk driving

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a candlelight vigil Monday night to honor those who have lost their lives to drunk driving in the Commonwealth.

The annual event was held at the Lewis Ginter Botanical Gardens and attended by police officers, first responders, and families impacted by drunk drivers.

Chris Konschak, program director of MADD Virginia, used the event to remind drivers how to stay safe during the holiday season.

Chris Konschak

“I think a lot of times people get caught up in the celebrations and people who aren’t usually drinking making just bad choices. They’re not designating a sober driver, (so) remind them that there are lots of families that have somebody missing from their table because of drunk driving.”