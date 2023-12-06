HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County Division of Police officials are investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a mail truck which was left overturned.

At approximately 2:42 p.m., police responded to the intersection of New Market Road and Chatsworth Road in the Varina area of Henrico for a report of a two-vehicle crash involving a mail truck.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the postal vehicle on its side.

There are currently no reports of injuries and officers are currently on scene working to clear the area.

8News is told the scene will be cleared within the hour.