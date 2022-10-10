RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – More than $257,000 is headed to 16 small communities across Virginia.

Gov. Glenn Youngkin said the grants are being given through the Virginia Main Street Program, which helps to develop local economies.

Across Central Virginia, a little more than $50,000 will go to Blackstone, Louisa and Ashland’s downtown associations to help small businesses and bring more tourists to the areas.

In Ashland, the money will help get the Mid-Atlantic Railroad Park built. It’s a museum that will give the public a walking tour of downtown, with train-themed exhibits open year-round.

The money will also improve some of the facades of the storefronts in Blackstone.

Louisa will use the $7,000 it gets to hire a consultant to help make a plan for the county’s Main Street area.

The governor’s office said the Virginia Main Street Program created or retained more than 700 jobs and more than 200 businesses last year.