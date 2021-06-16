Make a splash at Kings Dominion’s Soak City this summer

DOSWELL, Va. (WRIC) — Feeling hot? Hit up Soak City at Kings Dominion this weekend!

Kings Dominion said they have expanded Soak City and the park will debut two family-friendly attractions and dining experiences. Both Soak City and Coconut Shores will open on Saturday, June 19.

Photo credit: Kings Dominion

“Soak City water park is a summer tradition for so many families in the central Virginia area,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president and general manager of Kings Dominion. “The addition of Coconut Shores is an example our commitment to providing unique experiences the whole family can enjoy from the first splashes and beyond.”

The newly redesigned area will also have live entertainment. Here are some of the new features:

Lighthouse Landing is set in an oversized wading pool and provides fun for the whole family by combining the interactivity of a play structure with water slides. The multi-level play structure will feature two gigantic tipping buckets and more than 200 interactive features, eight twisting slides and more.

is set in an oversized wading pool and provides fun for the whole family by combining the interactivity of a play structure with water slides. The multi-level play structure will feature two gigantic tipping buckets and more than 200 interactive features, eight twisting slides and more. Little ones will love jumping waves and making a splash in Sand Dune Lagoon , located just steps away from Lighthouse Landing. With a water depth of 36 inches, this mini-wave pool is a great way for little swimmers to cool down with one-foot waves.

, located just steps away from Lighthouse Landing. With a water depth of 36 inches, this mini-wave pool is a great way for little swimmers to cool down with one-foot waves. A new food truck-themed dining experience designed by Kings Dominion’s Executive Chef, Denis Callinan, will help families fuel up for more fun. At Beach Street , guests can enjoy family favorites from four themed food trucks including flatbread pizzas at Pizza Paradise, tangy orange chicken or noodle bowls at Beachside Bowls, and hand-battered fish and chips at The Captain’s Catch. Guests age 21 and older can also quench their thirst with cocktails, wine and local craft beer at the Sand Bar.

, guests can enjoy family favorites from four themed food trucks including flatbread pizzas at Pizza Paradise, tangy orange chicken or noodle bowls at Beachside Bowls, and hand-battered fish and chips at The Captain’s Catch. Guests age 21 and older can also quench their thirst with cocktails, wine and local craft beer at the Sand Bar. Guests can take a break at Beach Street and enjoy live entertainment from The Coconuts, featuring a lineup of favorite summer feel-good songs.

Access to Soak City water park is included with a 2021 Season Pass. Reservations of dated park-specific tickets are required.

Photo credit: Kings Dominion

Passholder Reservations or dated park-specific tickets are required for entry to Kings Dominion and Soak City water park. Make a reservation here.

Guests ages 3 to 5 years old get season long access to the park for free with the Pre-K Pass.