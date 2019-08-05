Man accused of killing Army vet, father of 3 at Wawa found not guilty by reason of insanity

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The man accused of gunning down an Army veteran and father of three outside a Chesterfield County Wawa in January has been found not guilty.

George Buschmann, 34, faced a total of six charges, including first-degree murder. He was found not guilty on all charges Monday by reason of insanity.

Buschmann was accused of shooting and killing 34-year-old Robert Gooch IV outside of the Wawa on Otterdale Road on Jan. 8. Gooch’s daughter was also with him at the time of the shooting.

George Buschmann

Buschmann and Gooch didn’t know each other, police say.

Gooch completed several tours in Afghanistan and was just days away from retirement when he was murdered.

Buschmann had a lengthy criminal history, which includes drug charges and violation of a protective order. He was released from jail in December and arrested for this murder just 20 days later.

The 34-year-old gunman’s sister, Ruth Buschmann, says her brother’s troubles stem from mental illness. She says he was always a little bit off and at one point was diagnosed with schizophrenia.