Man accused of trying to kill RPD officers on dirt bike granted bond; prosecution appeals

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One of the two men accused of trying to kill Richmond Police officers while riding dirt bikes was granted bond Tuesday.

A judge ordered Wesley O. Cary, a 20-year-old from North Chesterfield, to wear an electronic monitoring device. However, the Commonwealth’s Attorney objected the judge’s decision.

The high court will now have until 5 p.m. Thursday to either uphold or change the ruling.

Cary was charged with attempted capital murder, possession of stolen goods and eluding police after Richmond Police say he and Di-Jon A. Jones, a 20-year-old from Highland Springs, nearly struck officers as they sped past them on dirt bikes last Friday. They were arrested at the scene.

Jones has also been charged with attempted capital murder and eluding law enforcement.

The prosecution said the incident started on Hull Street and carried over to the Mayo Bridge, where officers set up a barricade after receiving complaints of reckless driving. According to the police report, numerous verbal commands were given to the men but were ignored.

Prosecutors say Cary, who was traveling at an “estimated” speed of 20 mph, tried to squeeze through a small opening of the barricade when the handlebar of the bike hit an officer. Prosecutors also said in court that the dirt bike Cary was driving was stolen out of Chesterfield County.

Cary’s lawyer claims an officer tackled him off the dirt bike, and that Cary didn’t receive proper medical care after sustaining injuries during the incident.

The defense says Cary should be granted bond because he has no failures to appear or violent criminal history, and has a steady job.

Cary will be back in court Aug. 5. Jones will be arraigned in court Friday.