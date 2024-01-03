ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly kidnapped a female victim from her home Wednesday morning, according to the Albemarle County Police Department.

This comes after officers initially responded to the 4100 block of Blenheim Road for a reported abduction at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

During the investigation, police said it was determined that 25-year-old Dillon S. Matney of Albemarle County brandished a firearm and forced a female victim out of her residence before fleeing the area.

After a search, the female victim was safely found in Albemarle County.

Matney was taken into custody without incident and was charged with felony abduction, use or display of a firearm in the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to police.

Matney is currently being held without bond at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Weethee with the Albemarle County Criminal Investigations Division at 434-296-5807.

