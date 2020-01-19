Man arrested for robbing Goochland gas station at knifepoint

1  of  2
GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man has been arrested for robbing a gas station at knifepoint.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office arrested 33-year-old Travis Bernard.


On Friday night, shortly before 11 p.m., deputies were called to the Valero gas station on Ashland Road. Witnesses were able to give deputies a description of a car involved in the robbery.


Less than ten minutes later, the car and Bernard were located at another convenience store in Goochland.


Bernard was arrested and charged with several crimes, including robbery.

