Man arrested for threatening Wash. governor wanted for similar charge in Virginia

A man arrested earlier this year for threats made to Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and his staff is now wanted on a similar charge in Virginia. (Photo courtesy of Capitol Police.)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man arrested for making threats to Washington state official is now facing similar charges in Virginia.

That’s according to the Virginia Division of Capitol Police who say 32-year-old Shawn C. Rowland is charged with a single count of use of profane, threatening or indecent language over public airways or by other methods.

“The charge, a Class 1 misdemeanor, stems from a voicemail left on a Capitol Police line Feb. 9,” police said. A Class 1 misdemeanor carries confinement in jail for not more than 12 months, a fine of not more than $2,500, either or both.

8News reached out to learn exactly what Rowland said on the voicemail and who the alleged threat was directed to.

“He left it on the voicemail of one of our lines,” said Joe Macenka, a spokesperson with Capitol Police. “Beyond that, we’re not going to get into specifics other than to say he threatened violence.”

Rowland is due in a Washington-area courtroom on Aug. 10 following threats made to state Gov. Jay Islee and his staff.

Virginia Capitol Police Chief Anthony S. Pike said in a statement, “We will do anything we can to support free speech, but when that crosses the line into violence or threats of violence, it will not be tolerated.”

