GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office has reportedly charged a suspect in connection to a narcotics operation.

According to a recent press release, Allison Washington Miles, 55 of Columbia, was arrested after a joint narcotics investigation between Goochland County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia State Police.

On Monday, July 25, the Goochland County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant for a residence in the 3800 block of Shannon Hill Road.

Officials arrested Miles on six previously obtained Grand Jury indictments for the distribution of schedule I/II drugs.

Schedule I drugs have a high potential for abuse and are not accepted for medical use; examples include heroin and LSD. Schedule II drugs have a high potential for abuse and severe dependence but are currently accepted for medical use. Schedule II drugs include fentanyl, PCP, cocaine, methadone, methamphetamine, and codeine, according to the Code of Virginia.

Miles is being held without bond at Henrico County jail and is expected to be in court on Tuesday, Aug. 9, according to the press release.

Goochland County Sheriff`s Office Criminal Investigations Division is asking anyone who may have more information related to the incident to call them at 804-556-5349 or the Metro-Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.