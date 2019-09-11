Man behind bars after assaulting VSP trooper with golf club

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man is in custody after striking a Virginia State Trooper with a golf club following a traffic stop.

Troopers observed a Hyundai Accent stopped in the westbound travel lane of Laburnum Avenue, just west of Saunders Avenue a little after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, a “male subject was standing outside of the vehicle and appeared to be distraught.”

A trooper tried to approach the man, but was struck int he arm with golf club, according to police.

Another State Trooper, with assistance from Richmond Police, were able to subdue the subject and place him under arrest.

Both the trooper and male subject were evaluated at the scene by EMS. Charges against the man are pending.