Man caught with loaded handgun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Missouri man was cited by police at the Richmond International Airport after TSA officials found a loaded gun in his carry-on bag Sunday.

A TSA officer said the .32 caliber handgun loaded with seven bullets was detected by the X-ray machine. Airport police was notified and the gun was confiscated from the man. He was cited on state weapons charges.

So far this year, TSA officials have stopped 10 guns from making it onto planes. In 2018, TSA confiscated 14 guns from travelers.

“Passengers are permitted to travel with firearms in checked baggage if they are properly packaged and declared,” TSA said. “Firearms must be unloaded, packed in a hard-sided case, locked, and packed separately from ammunition.”

