Man charged with 20 counts of child porn possession

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 31-year-old man is charged with 20 counts of possession of child pornography.

William Kent Van Huss, of Manakin-Sabot, was taken into custody after authorities executed a search warrant in the 1200 block of Holly Lane around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

“In the process of executing the search, computers and other electronic devices were recovered,” deputies said in a release. “An initial search of those devices revealed large amounts of child pornography.”

Van Huss is being held at Henrico County Jail without bond.

The Goochland County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is ongoing.

There is “no indication of local victim involvement,” deputies added.

Members of the Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) which included officers from the Virginia State Police, Powhatan County Sheriff’s Office, Henrico County Police, and the Virginia Attorney General’s Office, assisted the investigation.

Anyone with information relative to this case is asked to call (804) 556-5349 or Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.