Man charged with attempted murder in Thanksgiving night double shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a man linked to a double shooting Thanksgiving night is charged with attempted murder.

Reginald V. Walker, 32, of the 100 block of Forest Avenue, is also charged with the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police were called to Briel Street around 6:30 p.m. Thanksgiving Day where they found two victims with gunshot wounds. One was suffering from life-threatening injuries, police said. The other victim, who police now say was Walker, was suffering from a non-life-threating gunshot wound.

The investigation found that Walker fired his weapon and struck the victim.

Anyone with information relative to the police probe is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com.

