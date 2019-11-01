1  of  4
Man dies after being struck on Jefferson Davis Highway

Local News

SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle on Jefferson Davis Highway in Spotsylvania County Wednesday night.

According to the local sheriff’s office, the 34-year-old man crossed into traffic in front of a driver who was traveling southbound. He was rushed to a local hospital where he later died, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 10 p.m. in the area of the 5320 block of Jefferson Davis Highway.

The man’s identity has not yet been released.

Investigators said no charges are being sought.

