Man dies following motorcycle crash in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is investigating a fatal two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon on Richmond Highway.

Police say around 1:10 p.m., a motorcycle heading northbound in the 2800 block of Richmond Highway collided with a pick-up truck.

The driver of the motorcycle, an adult man was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injuried.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RPD Crash Team Sergeant J. Nathanson at (804) 646-3135 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 781-1000.