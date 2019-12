Richmond, Va. (WRIC) — An investigation is underway after a man is found shot along Midlothian Turnpike.

Police say they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound on the 3100 block of Midlothian Turnpike, at 11:05 p.m., Saturday.

He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.