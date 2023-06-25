CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – First responders are currently trying to recover a man who went underwater at the Swift Creek Reservoir on Sunday evening, according to the Chesterfield County Police Department.

At around 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, Chesterfield Police officers arrived to the Swift Creek Reservoir near the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road to assist first responders with a potential drowning. According to police, a man had gone under the water at the reservoir and had not resurfaced.

As of 9 p.m. on Sunday, Chesterfield Fire and EMS personnel are on scene conducting a recovery operation. Police are also continuing their investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.