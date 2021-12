RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A man escaped police after a high-speed chase Thursday night that began in Chesterfield and ended in Richmond.

Photos from the scene were shared with 8News by viewer Carter Killorn. After evading police and crossing from Chesterfield into Richmond, the man apparently ditched his car at the side of the road and fled on foot.



(Photos: Carter Killorn)

According to Richmond Police, no shots were fired during the chase.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.