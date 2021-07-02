Man fighting for his life after being shot in Chesterfield neighborhood

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, VA – A man is fighting for his life after being shot multiple times in a Chesterfield neighborhood.

On Thursday at 10:20 p.m., officers responded to the 5100 block of Gatebridge Road for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.