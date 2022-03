RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — One person has been shot, and is fighting for his life after a shooting in Richmond Tuesday night.

Richmond Police confirmed that the wound is life-threatening.

Police said they responded to the call of a person shot in the abdomen at 302 South Allen Avenue just before 8:30 p.m.

According to police, the man was transported to a local hospital, and an investigation remains underway.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.