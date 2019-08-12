Man fighting for life after being hit by vehicle while crossing Shockoe Slip road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities say a man is fighting for his life after he was hit by a vehicle at the Turning Basin in Richmond’s Shockoe Slip district.

The pedestrian was crossing S. 14th Street, from the east side of the street to the west side in the crosswalk, at about 8:45 p.m Monday, Aug. 5 when he was hit by a vehicle heading south on the street, police said. The driver of the striking vehicle remained at the scene.

The pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening.

The Richmond Police Department is trying to identify any witnesses to this crash. Anyone with information is asked to call RPD Crash Team Investigator Monica Fecht at (804) 646-6190 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.