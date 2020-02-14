Man fighting for life after early-morning crash on Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man is fighting for his life in the hospital after a single-vehicle crash on Route 288 early Friday morning.

Virginia State Police said the crash occurred at around 2:15 a.m. on southbound Route 288. The driver, a 28-year-old North Chesterfield man, was reportedly driving on the ramp to northbound I-95 when he ran his 2000 Subaru Forester off the road to the right and struck the end cap and guardrail. The vehicle flipped several times and the driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected.

He was transported to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, VSP said.

Another vehicle sustained minor damage due to running over debris in the roadway. The driver of that vehicle was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.

