Man found dead by neighbor in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Lancaster County authorities are investigating after a man was found dead Tuesday morning.

The man’s body was discovered by his neighbor who told 8News he went to check on the man around 8 a.m. and found him dead. The neighbor remembers seeing the man in the early morning hours assessing the damage of Tropical Storm Isaia near Ocran and Bald Eagle roads.

Lancaster County Chief Deputy Bill Webb said he believes the man died of a medical emergency. A medical examiner will determine the manner of death.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.