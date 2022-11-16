A body found in a truck in Henrico County has been identified as 54-year-old Michael Cooper (Photo: Henrico Police)

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A man found dead in a truck in eastern Henrico County Thursday has been identified as a man who was reported missing in October.

According to the Henrico County Police Department, officers were called to the intersection of Walnut Avenue and Ratcliffe Avenue at around 12:20 p.m. on Nov. 10 and found 54-year-old Michael Cooper, Sr. of Richmond dead in a 1986 Chevrolet Truck.

Cooper was reported missing on Oct. 28 after he was seen leaving his home on the 800 block of North 22nd Street in Richmond just before midnight on Oct. 25. Police said Cooper was believed to have been driving a blue 1986 Chevrolet truck.

Security camera footage taken from an auto shop near where the truck was found showed it driving by on Oct. 26.