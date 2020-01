HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A death investigation is underway in Henrico after police find a man shot dead Thursday night.

Police were called to the 5000 block of Sandpiper Drive for a shooting just before 9:45 p.m.

When officers arrived on scene they found a man who had been shot dead, Henrico Police said.

There’s no word from police on if they’re looking for a suspected shooter at this time.

