Man found with gunshot wounds at crash scene in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — A man is dead after being found suffering from bullet wounds at the scene of a crash on Interstate 95 in Petersburg on Sunday night. Virginia State Police responded to the crash near Wagner Road and mile marker 49 where they found the unresponsive driver.

The man had crashed a sedan and once on the scene of the crash police saw he had been shot. Aid was provided by troopers and EMS. The man was then taken to a hospital where he later passed away.

A firearm was found in the vehicle.

